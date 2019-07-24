Huangmenji, Braised Chicken Rice (黄焖鸡米饭)

Published on Jul 24, 2019

Super popular in China these days, we wanted to show you how to make Huangmenjimifan - Braised Chicken rice.



There's a few versions of this dish, and we're actually not doing the very most traditional Shandong sort (nor the Southwestern version, which's its own thing). We wanted to show you the fast food version, the type that's been sprouting up all over the country - led by one chain in particular called Yangmingyu (or as it's known in America I believe, Yang's).



Full, detailed recipe will be out at the normal time ~8pm EST, over on /r/cooking.



