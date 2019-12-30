The 10 Biggest China Stories of 2019

Published on Dec 30, 2019

2019 was a big year for China news. Hong Kong protests. Ongoing US China Trade War with no trade deal in sight. Internment camps for Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang. Organ harvesting. The Chinese economy suffers. And the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, the persecution of Falun Gong, the takeover of Tibet and the 70th anniversary of the Communist takeover of China. It was a wild year! Thanks for joining us.



