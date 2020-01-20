Wildest Celebrity Moments Of 2020... So Far!

Published on Jan 20, 2020

Guys, we are barely done with ONE month of 2020 and it already feels like it should be 2022 by now. That’s because this past month has been a wild ride, filled with enough breakups, controversies, and excommunications to last us not just a whole year, but two. What’s up everyone it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and I just want to do a quick recap of the wildest things that have happened over the past month. Because there’s been a lot!First, the year started off right away with threats of World War III looming over us. News of rising tensions between the United States and Iran hit all of our newsfeeds right on new year’s day.Since then, tensions between the US and Iran have subsided a little bit. But not before a number of world war III and draft memes flooded Twitter and Tik Tok, making it the most dismal first meme of the year since kids started eating tide pods. Shortly after that all happened, news broke that Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul - were officially breaking up. They both went to their separate Instagram accounts to break the news to their fans. Jake also said the moment was "bitter sweet but it’s what’s best for us right now" and that he has nothing but love for his ex.Another breakup that happened so far this year is a LIIIITTLE different. And not just because this couple is the furthest thing from a Youtuber that you can be.Prince Harry and Meghan Markel announced that they would be stepping down from their senior positions in the Royal family! It all started two weeks ago, when Harry and Meghan returned from their Holiday trip to Canada. The same day that they released their initial statement on Instagram, the rest of Buckingham Palace responded as well.They said “Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand the desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”Apparently, according to reports Harry and Meghan took everybody by surprise with their announcement, especially Harry’s brother William.A BBC Royal News correspondent said quote, “BREAKING. BBC Understands that no other member of the Royal Family was consulted before Harry and Meghan issued their personal statement tonight, the Palace is understood to be ‘disappointed’.”There have been plenty of rumors on what caused this division as well as what Harry and Meghan plan to do now that they are free to leave. Of course, they weren’t quite free to leave without first discussing it with the queen and a team of other people. Last week, the queen put out another statement. She said “Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family.”So though it might take a little while to get their affairs in order, it looks like Harry and Meghan are packing up and headed west. Where they’ll end up is still up in the air, but I’m excited to see the possibilities! In 2019 James Charles had a difficult year when it came to online drama. And it seems James has found himself in a few situations this year.Remember those draft memes we mentioned earlier? Well, James posted one himself. He said “me when the government comes knocking on my door for the draft” along with 4 photos of him dressed in drag People took this a bit out of context and assumed he was saying that he would avoid a mandatory draft by pretending he is transgender, referencing the controversial trans military ban put in place by the Trump administration.The ban states that any trans person would not be able to serve in the United States Military, whether it was mandatory or voluntary. People came for James via social media, who put out a follow up statement regarding his joke.He said “just to clarify, this tweet has nothing to do with the trans military ban, which I obviously do not support. it’s a lighthearted joke regarding the fact that I had to register for the draft when I turned 18, just like every other boy, & i don’t wanna fight in a war. that’s all”I gotta say, that sounds pretty fair. James also got into trouble on the first day of the year when a video circulated around the internet of him apparently allegedly saying a racial slur .Now, watch for yourself, but it does appear that he doesn’t actually say or mouth the word when it comes on in the song.He replied to a fan, doubling down on his innocence, the following day.James said “turn up the volume & listen, I skip over it. how stupid would I have to be to confidently record a video of me singing the n word and still have it up the next morning”..





