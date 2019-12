Published on Dec 3, 2019

Life is emerging again in Aleppo as Syrians decided to rebuild the city's old markets.

Destruction and Western sanctions didn't discourage the people from rebuilding with a strong will.

One of the rebuilt markets is al-Saqatiyah souk, a part of an area listed as UNESCO's World Heritage Site.

Re-opened in October this year, Shop owners can continue their businesses after years of closing.