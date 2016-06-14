Ray McGovern: The Inside Scoop on the Middle East & Israel

Ray explains you cannot understand the situation in the Middle East without understanding the relationship between the US and Israel. Once again, background information the public isn't aware of. The Neocons didn't get their war with Iran and they're mad.

The truth and facts behind the lies about Syrian chemical weapons. Fascinating account of the behind the scenes struggle in the White House...Clapper, Dempsey, Clinton.

Putin-Obama meeting in St. Petersburg..."Kerry is lying and he knows he's lying."

Ray relates the hilarious encounter between Ray, Paul Wolfowitz and Joe Lieberman, two arch conservatives in the CNN studios.

