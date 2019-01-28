A reckoning for capitalism at Davos

Published on Jan 28, 2019

Around the world, we’re seeing the fault lines of capitalism: Monopolies and duopolies are killing competition, and the top 26 wealthiest people own as much as the 3.8 billion poorest people. Axios traveled to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum to ask global elites, who’ve largely benefited from this system, how they view the issue—and what they’re planning to do about it.



Why it matters: Fifty percent of the world’s population owns just one percent of the wealth. In country after country, we see huge swaths of people convinced that their place in society is under threat—and they blame the so-called elites who run the world and its economy. If we’ve already seen people burning cars in central Paris during a time of relative economic prosperity, what happens when a global recession hits?