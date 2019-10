Published on Oct 11, 2019

After a tweet from the Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey supported Hong Kong Protests, the NBA quickly went out of its way to show its spineless support of the Chinese Communist Party, and even Americans inside America ended up getting censored. Find out just how far Beijing's reach goes.



