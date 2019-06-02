Chinese firm send happiness to Egyptian orphans on Children's Day

Children were excited while they were picking up their gifts in an orphanage in Giza Province in Egypt.
The gifts were offered by China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) to celebrate the International Children's Day.
The gifts boxes included daily necessities such as diapers, powdered milk, eggs, candies, stationery and others.
CSCEC is currently building a skyscraper in Egypt's new capital which is expected to be the tallest in Africa.
CSCEC has more than 3,000 Egyptian and Chinese employees working on the 4-year CBD project that started in 2018.

