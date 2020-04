Published on Apr 5, 2020

There's been a *lot* of nonsense going around online around Chinese wet markets these days, so we wanted to make a quick digression from our normal video and address the issue. This is a normal, every day wet market in China. No click-bait, no shock video, just a real, normal wet market.



There is some nuance to this issue that I wasn't able to get to in the video, so definitely check out the pinned comment below for a more detailed discussion than what was on camera.