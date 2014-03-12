Paralympic flames from 45 Russian cities unified in Sochi

Published on Mar 12, 2014

The Sochi 2014 Paralympic Torch Relay concluded after a 10 day route that saw the flame travel to 45 cities across every federal district in Russia. As part of a special international extension of the Relay, the Paralympic flame made an inspirational visit to the British village of Stoke Mandeville, the birthplace of the Paralympic Movement. In total, the Relay involved over 1,500 Russian citizens from home and abroad, with over 20% of the Paralympic torchbearers were people with a disability. Approximately 4,000 volunteers were involved in the organization of the urban stage of the Relay.