Spicy Pork with Garlic Sauce, Suanni Bairou (蒜泥白肉)

Published on Jun 12, 2019

So in this recipe, we'll finally tackle Suan Ni Bai Rou, Spicy Garlic Pork. This dish consists of some thinly poached fatty pork (the ham is more traditional but pork belly is also great) smothered in a sauce with pounded garlic, seasoned soy sauce, and - of course - a ton of chili oil.



There's a couple different styles of this dish - most notably, whether it's serve hot, or cold. We wanted to mimic our favorite Shenzhen restaurant, so we went with the latter :)



Written recipe'll be out at the normal time, ~8am EST (I hope, I'm still battling jet lag so there's an off chance it'll be out the following day).



And check out our Patreon if you'd like to support the project!



http://www.patreon.com/ChineseCooking...



Outro Music: "Add And" by Broke For Free

https://soundcloud.com/broke-for-free



ABOUT US

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Learn how to cook real deal, authentic Chinese food! We post recipes every Tuesday (unless we happen to be travelling) :)



We're Steph and Chris - a food-obsessed couple that lives in Shenzhen, China. Steph is from Guangzhou and loves cooking food from throughout China - you'll usually be watching her behind the wok. Chris is a long-term expat from America that's been living in China and loving it for the last eleven years - you'll be listening to his explanations and recipe details, and doing some cooking at times as well.



This channel is all about learning how to cook the same taste that you'd get in China. Our goal for each video is to give you a recipe that would at least get you close to what's made by some of our favorite restaurants here. Because of that, our recipes are no-holds-barred Chinese when it comes to style and ingredients - but feel free to ask for tips about adaptations and sourcing too!