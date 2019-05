Published on May 21, 2019

In Syria's capital Damascus, the "Defeat Hunger" initiative continues to prepare food for the poor during the holy month of Ramadan.

For the 7th straight year, the initiative is expanding with more volunteers.

The initiative is started by a local humanitarian group called "Saed" or "Help" which has branches in several Syrian cities.

The group is trying to help people in need and relies on support from local communities.