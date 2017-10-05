How Russia Sent a Small Idaho Town Into a Fake News Tailspin: NBC Left Field | After Truth

Watch Queue
Russian operatives have targeted Twin Falls, Idaho with a fake anti-immigration campaign launched on Facebook. NBC Left Field investigates.
Reporter:
Katie Engelhart
Producer:
Katie Engelhart
Meredith Hoffman
Camera:
Elise Coker
Haimy Assefa
Editor:
Elise Coker
ABOUT NBC LEFT FIELD:
NBC Left Field is a new internationally-minded video troupe that makes short, creative documentaries and features specially designed for social media and set-top boxes. Our small team of cinematographers, journalists, animators and social media gurus aims to unearth stories and breathe creative life into current headlines. While pushing boundaries at home and abroad, NBC Left Field will also be serving as an experimental hub for NBC News style, treatment and audience engagement.
