US and Iran avoid war, but Trump's war-mongering goes on

Published on Jan 9, 2020

Pushback with Aaron Maté

The threat of an immediate US-Iran military conflict has been averted, but President Donald Trump has vowed to continue his "maximum pressure" campaign with new sanctions on Tehran. Meanwhile, the Iraqi Prime Minister's claim that Qassem Soleimani was on a diplomatic mission in Iraq when the U.S. assassinated him is raising new questions about Trump's motives.

Guest: Sina Toossi, Senior Research Analyst at the National Iranian American Council.

