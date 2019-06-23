Malaysian PM CRUSHES Dutch-led MH17 report, "no proof, only hearsay”

Published on Jun 23, 2019

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 212.



The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss how Malaysia’s Prime Minister, Mahathir Mohamad, has condemned murder charges brought against Russian and Ukrainian nationals as part of a Dutch-led investigation into the 2014 crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17.



The Malaysian PM said the charges are politically motivated. “As far as we are concerned we want proof of guilt,” he said. “But so far, there is no proof. Only hearsay.”



