Published on Dec 4, 2019

Exercise: start in a standing position on the goal line, with the ball held at pelvis height. Jog to the cone and back while performing one-handed ball bounces.



Key points:

• Ball to be stopped at shoulder height

• Focus is on gripping technique when bouncing ball

• Fingers to be spread as widely as possible when bouncing ball

Repetitions: Two (one clockwise, one anticlockwise).