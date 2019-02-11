They Actually ADMITTED There's No Money in Curing People

Truthstream Media
454K
112,606 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Feb 11, 2019

Rant ahead.
Please help support us on Patreon, read our goals here: https://www.patreon.com/truthstreammedia

Truthstream Can Be Found Here:
Our Film: TheMindsofMen.net
Site: http://TruthstreamMedia.com
Twitter: @TruthstreamNews
Backup Vimeo: Vimeo.com/truthstreammedia
DONATE: http://bit.ly/2aTBeeF
Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/bbxcWX
~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*­~*~*~*~*~

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to