Published on May 30, 2019

Chile is going electric! On Wednesday, Chilean president Sebastian Piñera presented plans for the country’s new interregional transportation system, which will be implemented over the next 2 years and incorporate 300 electric buses.



Santiago's RED system began operations a few months ago, with the incorporation of more than 200 electric buses provided by Chinese companies, as well as almost 500 low-emissions vehicles.