Halsey Back Together With Yungblud?!?

As many celebrities seem to find themselves shacking up with their significant others amid the Coronavirus quarantine, Halsey and Yungblud are sparking speculation that they’re back together after posting cryptic Instagram stories of a romantic night in, so let the investigation begin…



Alright, so let's get into this because we've got a lot to discuss, plus, right now while we're basically forced to stay at home, do nothing, couch surf and binge Netflix, this is the perfect time to do some deep-dive investigating.



That said, it seemed like just yesterday Halsey was vacationing with Evan Peters in Iceland during Valentine’s Day weekend and all seemed perfect.



That was the last photo Halsey posted of Evan aside from the sweet birthday post she shared back in late January.



In the now-deleted post, Halsey, wrote, “happy birthday darling. I can’t imagine a world without you in it.”



Neither Halsey nor Evan have confirmed the split, however many sources reveal that the two have called it quits.









