#coronavirus #northkorea #kimjongun

If Kim Jong-Un Dies, Will China Seize Power?

China Uncensored
1.25M
21,825 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 1, 2020

No one has seen North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un in several weeks, leading to speculation he may not be alive. But satellite images show he might just be hiding out at his luxury resort waiting out the coronavirus pandemic that began in Wuhan, China. But with no clear heir, that has many wondering what might happen if the Dear Leader dies. And the Chinese Communist Party may be looking for ways to increase its influence over the Hermit Kingdom.

From America Uncovered: Could South Korea Fall to Communist North Korea?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AusCI...

YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored

We also accept bitcoin!
http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/

Make sure to share this video with your friends!
______________________________
Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...

______________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored

or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted
______________________________
© All Rights Reserved.

#coronavirus #northkorea #kimjongun

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to