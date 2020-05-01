If Kim Jong-Un Dies, Will China Seize Power?

Published on May 1, 2020

No one has seen North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un in several weeks, leading to speculation he may not be alive. But satellite images show he might just be hiding out at his luxury resort waiting out the coronavirus pandemic that began in Wuhan, China. But with no clear heir, that has many wondering what might happen if the Dear Leader dies. And the Chinese Communist Party may be looking for ways to increase its influence over the Hermit Kingdom.



From America Uncovered: Could South Korea Fall to Communist North Korea?

