Are Lil Nas X & Noah Cyrus FLIRTING After Claim He Wants To Date Women??

Published on May 14, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#lilnasx #noahcyrus #dating



Are Lil Nas X and Noah Cyrus about to become an item?



That’s right, fans have noticed that Lil Nas X and Noah Cyrus are flirting on Twitter. It all started with a Tweet from Lil Nas X earlier this week. He Tweeted, quote; “hey guys i’ve decided to give v***** a try. anybody know where i can find some good coochie?”

For those unfamiliar, Lil Nas X came out last June, saying on Twitter, quote: “some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure.”



He also tweeted at the end of pride month: “Deada** thought I made it obvious”









For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr