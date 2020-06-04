#ThrowbackThursday

Melaine Walker's 400m hurdles Olympic record | Throwback Thursday

Published on Jun 4, 2020

Let's take a look back to the Beijing Summer Olympic Games in 2008 when Jamaican sprinter Melaine Walker set a new Olympic record in Women's 400m hurdles. With a time of 52.64 seconds, Walker beat the previous Olympic record set by Greek Fani Chalkia in 2004 (52.77).

What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!

