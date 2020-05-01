THIS Celeb Reveals Justin Bieber & Her Bonded Over Disease!

Published on May 1, 2020

Avril Lavigne is doing better than ever after years of bed rest due to Lyme Disease, and now she’s opening up about how she’s helping Justin Bieber cope during a difficult time.



Even if said friend seems like they have it all together, chances are, they might not… you just never really know unless you reach out.



This is exactly what Avril Lavigne did when Justin Bieber revealed to the world his ongoing battle with Lyme Disease back in January.



Justin revealed that he had been diagnosed with the disease in a now-deleted Instagram post, and spoke further about his experience with the disease in his Netflix documentary series, Justin Bieber: Seasons.





