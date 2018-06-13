Stanislav Cherchesov (RUSSIA) - Match 1 Preview - 2018 FIFA World Cup™

Published on Jun 13, 2018

Ahead of Russia’s Opening game against Saudi Arabia Stanislav Cherchasov talked us through what it means to be playing the World Cup on home soil. How do you think Russia will do at the tournament?

