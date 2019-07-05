Top 10 Olympic Balance Beam Mounts | Top Moments

Published on Jul 5, 2019

This week we take a look back at the top Olympic balance beam mounts from throughout the history of the Olympic Games, featuring:

10 - Natalia Shaposhnikova - Moscow 1980
9 - Liu Xuan - Sydney 2000
8 - Lavinia Milosovici - Barcelona 1992
7 - Iryna Krasnianska - Beijing 2008
6 - Mo Huilan - Atlanta 1996
5 - Angel Wong Hiu Ying - London 2012
4 - Kelly Garrison-Steves - Seoul 1988
3 - Janine Rankin - Seoul 1988
2 - Tina Erceg - Beijing 2008
1 - Vasiliki Tsavdaridou - Atlanta 1996

