Published on Nov 18, 2017

Giselle Kañevsky and Carla Rebecchi, two former Argentina's field hockey team - "Las Leonas" - Olympic medallists take on the challenge to recreate and play with a hockey uniform from the early days of the sport.



Join us for a look at Olympic threads through time and the fashion moments that shook the Games: http://bit.do/Fashion_EN



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5