Journalist Interrogated & Sacked for Exposing CIA-NATO Arming of Terrorists (Full Video)

An investigative journalist has been interrogated by government national security forces and fired from her job for documenting and exposing covert CIA-NATO operations directly arming ISIS and Al Qaeda terrorists- a covert operation involving NATO, CIA, U.S.-based Mega Arms Trafficker(s), a shady U.S. organization ran by well-known Deep State Players, and much more.
Watch this Newsbud exclusive breaking story and investigative report, including our exclusive interview with investigative journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva, a candid commentary by Sibel Edmonds, leaked documented evidence, and glaring direct connections to some of the biggest names and entities connected to the Deep State, and CIA-NATO Operation Gladio B.
Show Notes: http://bit.ly/2vBnz77
Join the Newsbud Community
http://bit.ly/2gbO5ii
Visit our website
http://bit.ly/2gl9jbd
Follow Newsbud on Twitter
http://bit.ly/29d5XFD
Follow Newsbud on Facebook
bit.ly/2kEdiRY
Correction: At 2:05 Spiro stated Trud Newspaper was based in Belgium, Trud Newspaper is based in Bulgaria.
