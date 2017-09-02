Journalist Interrogated & Sacked for Exposing CIA-NATO Arming of Terrorists (Full Video)

Published on Sep 2, 2017

An investigative journalist has been interrogated by government national security forces and fired from her job for documenting and exposing covert CIA-NATO operations directly arming ISIS and Al Qaeda terrorists- a covert operation involving NATO, CIA, U.S.-based Mega Arms Trafficker(s), a shady U.S. organization ran by well-known Deep State Players, and much more.



Watch this Newsbud exclusive breaking story and investigative report, including our exclusive interview with investigative journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva, a candid commentary by Sibel Edmonds, leaked documented evidence, and glaring direct connections to some of the biggest names and entities connected to the Deep State, and CIA-NATO Operation Gladio B.



Show Notes: http://bit.ly/2vBnz77



Join the Newsbud Community

http://bit.ly/2gbO5ii



Visit our website

http://bit.ly/2gl9jbd



Follow Newsbud on Twitter

http://bit.ly/29d5XFD



Follow Newsbud on Facebook

bit.ly/2kEdiRY



Correction: At 2:05 Spiro stated Trud Newspaper was based in Belgium, Trud Newspaper is based in Bulgaria.