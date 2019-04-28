Legends Live On S1 • E1

How Pieter van den Hoogenband cemented his Swimming Legacy | Legends Live On

Apr 28, 2019

Three-time Olympic champion Pieter van den Hoogenband cemented his status as one of the best-ever freestyle swimmers. His legacy continues.

These legends made history, but their legacy lives on. Where are Olympic heroes now and how are they inspiring future generations? More: http://bit.do/LLO-EN

