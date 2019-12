Published on Dec 23, 2019

Finally! You've been asking for this quite often and here it is: Alina Zagitova at the 2018 Olympic Games in Peyeong Chang, showing her Figure Skating performance to the Black Swan Theme

by Clint Mansell!



Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!



