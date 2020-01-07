Lizzo Is QUITTING Twitter!

Published on Jan 7, 2020

Do you have any new year’s resolutions? Apparently Lizzo does and it may be similar to some of yours. She’s breaking up with social media and honestly, I think I should take a note out of her bookWhat’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and if you love following Lizzo on Twitter, then we’ve got some bad news for you.Lizzo is taking some time off the platformWhich is a real bummer because Lizzo not being on Twitter means there will be less positivity and bright tweets to make my day. But she needs some time off, because we all know Twitter can be a dark place. She took to Twitter, of all places, to share the news.And her fans are sending her love in the comment section hoping she’s ok.Like I said, that’s not bad advice for anyone. I will definitely be going and muting some words and phrases right after this.And while Lizzo didn't mention a specific incident that caused her self-imposed Twitter break, but we have some ideas about why she wanted to leave the platform. In December she found herself the target of body-shaming trolls after Dr. Boyce Watkins called her out in a tweet regarding the "obesity epidemic in America.”He claimed that she was popular because she "lies" to people and tells them they're "just fine the way they are."Another pointed out the real reason why we like the singer: she’s talented! DUH!And you know what, as much as I agree with her, I get why Lizzo needs the break from Twitter.It can be exhausting keeping up with all these trolls.Because Dr. Watkins didn’t let up. After Lizzo’s clapback, he posted a LONG, 35 minute video response to his haters, and the media with this message.Another reason why Lizzo may need some time off Twitter is recent backlash she faced for this video of her twerking at a Lakers game. And while many didn’t mind the dancing, a lot of people were upset that she showed her bare bottom to the cameras.On CBS This Morning a few days later, Lizzo revealed she didn’t pay any attention to all the hate. She’s just going to continue to be herself.And Lizzo took defending herself a step further in a video directly to her fans.In that same video, Lizzo went on to say that she’s the happiest she’s ever been in her life, and there’s SO many reasons why.So clearly, Twitter and the internet trolls weren’t adding anything positive to her life at this moment and I completely understand why she needed the break.We just hope she takes all the time she needs to get to a better place and I hope she takes the advice of that fan and mutes certain words and phrases.Because trust me, it instantly makes Twitter a better place.But I want to know what you guys think about all of this.Were you surprised or upset to see that Lizzo is taking some time off Twitter? And have you ever taken some time off social media? Let me know if that’s any of your new year’s resolutions.And share your thoughts down in the comments below.After that, why don’t you dive into more Clevver News by hitting that subscribe button and click that bell so you don’t miss any of our new stories.

