Published on Feb 6, 2018

Katarina Witt’s zest for sport brought two Olympic golds, now that passion is enriching the lives of youngsters with physical disabilities.



These legends made history, but their legacy lives on. Where are Olympic heroes now and how are they inspiring future generations?

