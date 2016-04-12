Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
Yeah, keep it
Undo
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
Find out why
Close
The Sermon on the Mount
Fr. Anthony S. Tandilyan
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
119
119
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Transcript
Statistics
Add translations
28 views
1
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
2
0
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1
Loading...
Loading...
Transcript
The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 12, 2016
Father Anthony and Michael Tandilyan
Category
Education
License
Standard YouTube License
Show more
Show less
Loading...
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
Fr. Anthony and Michael Tandilyan On Comunity
- Duration: 19:05.
Fr. Anthony S. Tandilyan
14 views
19:05
Fr. Pavlos of Sinai in Peabody MA, at St. Basilios Church
- Duration: 1:34:10.
Fr. Anthony S. Tandilyan
1,038 views
1:34:10
The Beatitudes (Sermon on the Mount): Remarkable & Profound Expansion & Explanation (Top 10% Best)
- Duration: 25:27.
Christus Rex
9,638 views
25:27
Atheist Debates: The Bible, Part 1 - The Sermon on the Mount
- Duration: 36:01.
Matt Dillahunty
51,459 views
36:01
Educating our Children in The Image of God, after The Likeness of Christ
- Duration: 44:07.
Fr. Anthony S. Tandilyan
66 views
44:07
The REAL Meaning of The SERMON ON THE MOUNT
- Duration: 26:16.
Enterthe5t4rz
8,585 views
26:16
Educating our Children in The Image of God, after The Likeness of Christ
- Duration: 23:19.
Fr. Anthony S. Tandilyan
7 views
23:19
The Sermon on the Mount - Keith Daniel (FULL)
- Duration: 1:09:14.
Kerrigan Skelly
48,787 views
1:09:14
The Sermon on the Mount: Matthew 5-7
- Duration: 20:12.
SanctuaryofAthensTN
86,107 views
20:12
The Teaching of Jesus, Sermon on the Mount
- Duration: 10:25.
Sand Pebbles
11,432 views
10:25
Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5 - 7) - with subtitles
- Duration: 21:24.
ModerateMuse
79,201 views
21:24
Bible Stories - New Testament_ The Sermon on the Mount
- Duration: 24:41.
Michael James boyd
69,511 views
24:41
SCV Healing women and Authority November 7th, 2015
- Duration: 19:20.
Fr. Anthony S. Tandilyan
11 views
19:20
Sermon on the Mount: Treasures in Heaven
- Duration: 4:33.
Mormon Channel
264,323 views
4:33
The sermon on the mount and the Lord's prayer
- Duration: 3:21.
GoldenLightD
728,140 views
3:21
Dr. Ioana Popa MD on "Different stiles of parenting"
- Duration: 2:14.
Fr. Anthony S. Tandilyan
30 views
2:14
Language:
English
Content location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
+YouTube
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...