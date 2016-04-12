The Sermon on the Mount

Fr. Anthony S. Tandilyan 119119
28 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 12, 2016

Father Anthony and Michael Tandilyan

  • Category

  • License

    • Standard YouTube License
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to