Published on Mar 25, 2019

Samuel Eto’o recently visited a a programme supported by the FIFA Foundation in his home country Cameroon, that supports young refugees.



Once a year, the Foundation invites well-established not-for-profit entities to apply for funding to use football to address social issues impacting youths.



Today, a list of 93 such organisations across all continents, were confirmed, that will benefit from the Foundation’s support in 2019.