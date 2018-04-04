Skripal, Porton Down and Boris Johnson - Channel 4 News

Published on Apr 4, 2018

Ben Wallace offers a clear summary of events and the UK Government's position.



As a Scottish independence supporter, and CND member who has little but contempt for Theresa May's government and its Foreign Secretary, I agree with Ben Wallace's summary and the PM's actions - and so did my First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon.



The UK, supported by the Scottish Government, will doubtless continue to evaluate the unfolding story and any new facts, as will the First Minister of Scotland.



After all, we have UK's nuclear 'deterrent' WMDs against our will on Scottish soil until independence, so we're less than anxious to provoke WW3 and Scotland as an inevitable first strike prime target!