Published on Dec 21, 2019

Located in Giza, west of capital Cairo, the Chinese Cultural Center in Cairo offers annual summer and winter courses of Kung Fu, or known as Wushu in Chinese. Since the Wushu classes first set up in 2007, a total of 1,000 Egyptians, along with foreigners living in Cairo, have signed up for different courses, such as basic Wushu skills, Tai chi, Sanda, Shaolin boxing.