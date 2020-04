Published on Apr 26, 2020

Israel's government is set to discuss a proposal on Sunday that would gradually reopen the education system.

Estimated from May 3, thousands of preschoolers and elementary school kids will return to class if there is no large increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, Israel confirmed 240 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths, bringing the total case number to 15,298 and death toll to 199.■