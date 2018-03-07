Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
Yeah, keep it
Undo
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
Find out why
Close
Monique Lamoureux-Morando Relives Her Gold-Medal Game Goal | Team USA In PyeongChang
Team USA
Loading...
Unsubscribe from Team USA?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
169K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Transcript
Add translations
26 views
3
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
4
0
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1
Loading...
Loading...
Transcript
The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 7, 2018
No description.
Category
Sports
License
Standard YouTube License
Show more
Show less
Loading...
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
Meghan Duggan: "Every Single Member Of The Team Wanted It For Each Other" | Team USA In PyeongChang
- Duration: 1:19.
Team USA
7 views
New
1:19
The Lamoureux Twins - Best Friends, Sisters & USA Ice Hockey Team-Mates | Athlete Profiles
- Duration: 4:39.
Olympic
27,822 views
4:39
US figure skater speaks out after scoring controversy
- Duration: 5:19.
Good Morning America
532,002 views
5:19
U.S. Women's Hockey Vs. Canada: A Rivalry For The Ages | Team USA In PyeongChang
- Duration: 1:17.
Team USA
20 views
New
1:17
Olympic Ice Skater Adam Rippon on Being a Hero for LGBTQ Youth
- Duration: 4:46.
TheEllenShow
835,631 views
New
4:46
Ellen Honors the Gold Medal-Winning U.S. Women's Hockey Team
- Duration: 6:43.
TheEllenShow
400,028 views
6:43
From the X Games to the Olympics: Team USA snowboarders hope to win big
- Duration: 6:49.
ABC News
73,323 views
6:49
The U.S. Women's Hockey Team Is The Olympic Gold Medalist | Team USA In PyeongChang
- Duration: 0:50.
Team USA
9 views
New
0:50
Kerri Strug's Gold Medal Vault 1996 Olympics Atlanta
- Duration: 4:27.
Raveena of Punjab
523,308 views
4:27
Nathan Chen On His Historic Six-Quad Performance | Team USA In PyeongChang
- Duration: 1:04.
Team USA
138 views
New
1:04
Lindsey Vonn: "I Will Never Forget These Games" | Team USA In PyeongChang
- Duration: 1:47.
Team USA
54 views
New
1:47
2018 Winter Olympics - Figure Skating Preview
- Duration: 8:06.
BrazilianTVHD
1,319,384 views
8:06
First ever double quad in competition - from Universal Sports
- Duration: 4:38.
sportsnetwork
493,150 views
4:38
Mia Hamm | Great Moments In Team USA History
- Duration: 3:35.
Team USA
211,935 views
3:35
Tessa VIRTUE / Scott MOIR Free Dance 'Moulin Rouge' Canadian Skating Nationals 2018
- Duration: 8:26.
Brau Avitia 2
4,253,559 views
8:26
Tanith White Gives Archery A Try
- Duration: 2:08.
Team USA
2,491 views
2:08
Lamoureux Twins | Making Team USA
- Duration: 2:29.
Team USA
2,922 views
2:29
Catching Up with Olympian Monique Lamoureux
- Duration: 4:28.
USA HOCKEY
907 views
4:28
Meet Team USA's Hilary Knight
- Duration: 2:41.
Team USA
9,230 views
2:41
Gabby Douglas and her Team Talk About Their Gold Medal
- Duration: 2:07.
Team USA
8,665 views
2:07
Loading more suggestions...
Show more
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
+YouTube
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...