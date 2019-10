Published on Oct 28, 2019

Philae Temple in Egypt's Aswan witnessed the 4th Afro-Chinese Arts and Folklore Festival on Sunday

30 countries including China, Sudan and Namibia participate in the event that lasts until Oct. 31.

The event aims to boost the cultural relations between China and African countries.

China's Little Egert Folk Dance Group started the shows, followed by troupes from different African countries.