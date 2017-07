Published on Jul 16, 2017

Toxic waste produced by one of the world's worst nuclear disasters will be dumped into the sea, according to the head of the Japanese company tasked with cleaning up the radioactive mess, despite protests from local fishermen.



💳 Help support my channel :) https://www.patreon.com/TheOuterDark



Come join my Discord chatroom :) https://discord.gg/2YNKCwc