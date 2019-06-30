Argentinean family using Chinese technology to become ‘prosumers’

New China TV
Published on Jun 30, 2019

Welcome to the house of the future! A family in Buenos Aires is producing their own electricity after installing 12 state of the art Chinese solar panels in their home.
The Sarti family has started an energy revolution in the capital city, having a bidirectional meter placed in their neighborhood so that they can know how much they are consuming, and even feed their surplus energy into the local network. The Sartis are what is known as ‘prosumers’, meaning they both produce and consume their own energy.

