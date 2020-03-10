#NickiMinaj #KennethPetty #OnikaMaraj

Nicki Minaj's Husband ARRESTED & Booked As A Sex Offender!

Published on Mar 10, 2020

She may be one of the best selling female rap artists of this generation and living her best married life, but it appears as though Nicki Minaj has much bigger problems ahead of her!

Hey what’s up you guys it’s Emile Ennis Jr. with Clevver News here to fill you in on the rocky relationship between Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty.

After finding himself in a mountain of legal trouble, Kenneth was officially ordered to register as a sex offender in the state of California.

You heard that right, Nicki’s husband was indicted last week after failing to register as a sex offender and now has made things legally official.


