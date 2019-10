Published on Oct 28, 2019

China's economy is facing unprecedented challenges with the lowest reported GDP in 27 years. And it's having global repercussions. Is this the result of US President Donald Trump's US-China Trade War? And is this the start of a global recession? Economist and China expert Christopher Balding joins us.



YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!

https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored



We also accept bitcoin!

http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/



Make sure to share this video with your friends!

__

Subscribe for updates:

https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...



__

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored

Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored



or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!

https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted

__

© All Rights Reserved.



#tradewar #usnews