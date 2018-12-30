Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube Premium
Loading...
Get YouTube without the ads.
Working...
No thanks
3 months free
Find out why
Close
Papst Franziskus - Angelusgebet 2018-12-30
Vatican News - Deutsch
Loading...
Unsubscribe from Vatican News - Deutsch?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
7K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Add translations
83 views
7
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
8
0
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Dec 30, 2018
Vom Petersplatz: Das Angelusgebet mit Papst Franziskus
Category
News & Politics
Show more
Show less
Comments are disabled for this video.
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
Papst Franziskus – Petersdom - Christmette 2018-12- 24
- Duration: 1:47:02.
Vatican News - Deutsch
4,957 views
New
1:47:02
Vatican Media Live
Vatican News - Deutsch
2 watching
Live now
Vatican Media Live
Vatican News - Deutsch
2 watching
Live now
Papst Franziskus - Clementina-Saal. Audienz Römische Kurie 2018-12-21
- Duration: 46:39.
Vatican News - Deutsch
1,478 views
46:39
Papst Franziskus - Loggia des Petersdoms-Weihnachtsbotschaft und Segen « Urbi et Orbi » 2018-12-25
- Duration: 28:09.
Vatican News - Deutsch
5,570 views
New
28:09
Papst Franziskus - Petersdom - Heilige Messe 12. 12. 2018
- Duration: 1:10:11.
Vatican News - Deutsch
866 views
1:10:11
Papst Franziskus - Rom - Spanischer Platz - Gebet an der Mariensäule 2018-12-08
- Duration: 24:37.
Vatican News - Deutsch
876 views
24:37
Papst Franziskus - Angelusgebet 2018-12-09
- Duration: 15:20.
Vatican News - Deutsch
537 views
15:20
Papst Franziskus - Angelusgebet 2018-12-02
- Duration: 17:41.
Vatican News - Deutsch
605 views
17:41
Papst Franziskus - Angelusgebet 2018-12-26
- Duration: 14:22.
Vatican News - Deutsch
864 views
New
14:22
Papst Franziskus - Angelusgebet 2018-12-23
- Duration: 17:22.
Vatican News - Deutsch
772 views
New
17:22
Papst Franziskus - Angelusgebet 2018-12-08
- Duration: 18:11.
Vatican News - Deutsch
455 views
18:11
Generalaudienz: Papst gratuliert Radio Vatikan (polnisches Sektion)
- Duration: 1:15.
Vatican News - Deutsch
326 views
1:15
DEZEMBER 2018: Im Dienst der Glaubensverkündigung
- Duration: 1:01.
Vatican News - Deutsch
260 views
1:01
Papstpredigt in Santa Marta über die Weihnachtsfeier
- Duration: 1:03.
Vatican News - Deutsch
613 views
1:03
Videoclips der Schweizergarde bei Vatican News!
- Duration: 1:11.
Vatican News - Deutsch
476 views
1:11
Papst in Santa Marta über Weihnachtsvorbereitung
- Duration: 1:11.
Vatican News - Deutsch
568 views
1:11
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
+YouTube
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...