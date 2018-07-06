The FIFA eWorld Cup is coming to The O2 in London!

Published on Jul 6, 2018

The FIFA eWorld Cup will see 32 finalists, who qualified via the FIFA 18 Global Series, battle it out for the main prize – the title of FIFA eWorld Cup™ champion, 250,000 USD in prize money and a trip to the Best FIFA Football Awards™.

