FIFA Medical Network: Prof Tim Meyer

Published on Dec 3, 2019

Prof Tim Meyer is the chair of the Institute of Sports and Preventive Medicine of Saarland University. Dr Meyer´s main areas of research are clinical exercise physiology, recovery and training prescription with a special focus on football. Under his supervision, several training studies were conducted in elite and recreational athletes (altogether over 100 publications in internationally referenced peer-reviewed journals). He is also the current team physician for the German national team.

In this talk Prof Meyer discussed the FIFA Sudden Death Registry (FIFA-SDR) and shares some of the data that has been collected so far.

