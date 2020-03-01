Krystal Ball: panicked DNC elites try to stop Bernie’s big Super Tuesday

Published on Mar 1, 2020

Pushback with Aaron Maté



With Bernie Sanders poised for a big Super Tuesday, Krystal Ball discusses the Democratic establishment's panic, Elizabeth Warren's attacks on Sanders, and whether DNC elites are once again alienating the working class voters they lost in 2016.



Guest: Krystal Ball, co-host of Rising and co-author of the best-selling new book, "The Populist's Guide to 2020."



