Krystal Ball: panicked DNC elites try to stop Bernie’s big Super Tuesday

The Grayzone
98K
82,493 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 1, 2020

Pushback with Aaron Maté

With Bernie Sanders poised for a big Super Tuesday, Krystal Ball discusses the Democratic establishment's panic, Elizabeth Warren's attacks on Sanders, and whether DNC elites are once again alienating the working class voters they lost in 2016.

Guest: Krystal Ball, co-host of Rising and co-author of the best-selling new book, "The Populist's Guide to 2020."

||| The Grayzone |||

Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com

Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews
Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone
Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to