Drunken Chicken (醉鸡卷)

Published on May 22, 2019

Drunken chicken! A nice refreshing cold dish from Shaoxing, it makes for a perfect lengpan, a Chinese appetizer. It's also pretty easy too, all things considered.



There's a few different dishes that could be translated as "Drunken Chicken" - some brine in what's called Zaolu, and some in a Shaoxing wine mixture (here we're using the latter). Also, it can be served a couple different ways - either on the bone, or deboned and rolled (here we'll roll it up).



Outro Music: "Add And" by Broke For Free

https://soundcloud.com/broke-for-free



ABOUT US

Learn how to cook real deal, authentic Chinese food! We post recipes every Tuesday (unless we happen to be travelling) :)



We're Steph and Chris - a food-obsessed couple that lives in Shenzhen, China. Steph is from Guangzhou and loves cooking food from throughout China - you'll usually be watching her behind the wok. Chris is a long-term expat from America that's been living in China and loving it for the last nine years - you'll be listening to his explanations and recipe details, and doing some cooking at times as well.



This channel is all about learning how to cook the same taste that you'd get in China. Our goal for each video is to give you a recipe that would at least get you close to what's made by some of our favorite restaurants here. Because of that, our recipes are no-holds-barred Chinese when it comes to style and ingredients - but feel free to ask for tips about adaptations and sourcing too!