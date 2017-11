Published on Nov 7, 2017

Switzerland playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri has been a mainstay of the national side for years. Now playing his club football at Stoke city, he talks us through his career so far and his ambitions to play at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.



