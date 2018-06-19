FIFA - LIVING FOOTBALL

Published on Jun 19, 2018

FIFA has created a global TV campaign called “Play Right. Live Right” which captures and depicts a series of fair, considerate and helpful exchanges on and off the football pitch, between people from different parts of the world. At the heart of this message lies the idea that - as human beings - we all have a duty and responsibility to treat each other with helpfulness, consideration and kindness, whether we play football or go about our everyday lives. Not only does FIFA look to promote such behaviour, it seeks to highlight football’s power to be a unifying and inspiring force around the whole world.