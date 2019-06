Published on Jun 5, 2019

Ahead of the Women's World Cup 2019, we sit down with Bibiana Steinhaus to discuss how the referees prepare for the tournament, new rules that will affect the calling of the games, and other FAQs!



Steinhaus is the first woman to lead games in German professional football on the men's field.



